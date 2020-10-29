Arsenal Vs Dundalk Live Stream In India, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Game Preview

Premier League giants Arsenal will take on Northern Irish outfit Dundalk in Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League. The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium and will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday night, October 29, (Friday, October 30 in India). Here's a look at the Arsenal vs Dundalk live stream details, team news and our prediction for the game.

Also Read: Premier League Clubs Dominate UCL As Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea Romp To Big Wins

Europa League Schedule: Arsenal vs Dundalk prediction and preview

Arsenal began their Europa League campaign with a 2-1 win over Rapid Wien, with captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring the decisive winner. The Gunners have had a disappointing start to their Premier League campaign, having won three and lost three in their first six games of the season. Nonetheless, Mikel Arteta's side are favourites when they host Dundalk on Thursday.

The visitors fell to a defeat against Molde in their Europa League opener and will hope to pull off an unlikely upset at The Emirates. Dundalk are third in the northern Irish division, trailing leaders Shamrock Rovers 13 points.

Also Read: Marcus Rashford Dubbed 'future Captain' After Passing Up Penalty Despite Treble Chance

Arsenal vs Dundalk team news

Arsenal have a centre-back crisis, with David Luiz, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers out injured, while William Saliba and Sokratis have been omitted from their Europa League squad. Mustafi is likely to play alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, while Alex Runarsson could make his debut in goal.

Joe Willock, Cedric Soares, Reiss Nelson and Mohammed Elneny are expected to return to the line-up, with a match against Manchester United on the horizon. For Dundalk, Gary Rogers is expected to return in goal instead of Aaron McCarey. Dane Massey is ruled out of the clash, while Nathan Oduwa could make the bench after a late fitness test.

Also Read: Antwerp Vs Tottenham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Game Preview

Arsenal vs Dundalk predicted XIs

Arsenal: Alex Runarsson; Cedric Soares, Shkodran Mustafi, Gabriel Magalhaes, Sead Kolasinac; Mohammaed Elneny, Dani Ceballos; Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Nicolas Pepe; Eddie Nketiah

Alex Runarsson; Cedric Soares, Shkodran Mustafi, Gabriel Magalhaes, Sead Kolasinac; Mohammaed Elneny, Dani Ceballos; Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Nicolas Pepe; Eddie Nketiah Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon, Daniel Cleary, Andrew Boyle, Cameron Dummigan; John Mountney, Sean Murray, Chris Shields, Gregory Sloggett, Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban

How to watch Arsenal vs Dundalk live?

The live telecast of Arsenal vs Dundalk will be available on Sony SIX SD and Sony SIX HD in India. The Arsenal vs Dundalk live stream will be available on SonyLIV. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media. The match begins at 1:30 AM IST on October 30, Friday.

Also Read: Antwerp Vs Tottenham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Game Preview

(Image Courtesy: Arsenal, Dundalk Twitter)