Arsenal Vs Leeds United Live Stream: How To Watch EFL Cup 4th Round Match In India And UK?

Arsenal are all set to face Leeds United in the English Football League (EFL) Cup fourth round on October 26, at the Emirates Stadium in Arsenal.

Arsenal head into this match, after winning 3-1 against Aston Villa in the Premier League at the weekend. On the other hand, Leeds United ended their Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in a 1-1 draw on the same day.

Arsenal qualified for the fourth round of the EFL Cup by winning 3-0 against AFC Wimbledon on September 23, while Leeds United won their third-round clash against Fulham via a penalty shootout.

Heading into Tuesday’s clash, Mikel Arteta would like his side to continue building the winning momentum, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side would look to win the match despite their struggles so far in the 2021-22 season.

Arteta’s side is likely to play the match without the services of Keiran Tierney, who missed the weekend clash with Aston Villa. However, Arteta is expected to make several changes.

Raphinpha could be available for Leeds United after sustaining an injury during the draw against Wolves. He later revealed on social media that the injury was not serious.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Leeds United EFL Cup 4th round match in India?

Indian football fans who want to witness the live telecast of the match can tune in to the Colors Infinity channel on their TVs. The live streaming of the EFL Cup Round 4 match will be available on Voot and Jio TV. The match is scheduled to start at 12.15 a.m. on Wednesday, October 27, as per the Indian Standard Time.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Leeds United EFL Cup 4th round match in UK?

Meanwhile, football fans in the United Kingdom can enjoy the Arsenal vs Leeds United EFL Cup match by tuning in to Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HD. The live streaming of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of Sky Sports. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:45 p.m. BST in the Emirates Stadium, London.

(Image: AP)