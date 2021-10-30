Arsenal Vs Leicester: Fans Hail Aaron Ramsdale's Magnanimous Save As Best In PL's History

Arsenal defeated Leicester City 2-0 in their latest Premier League game with two first-half goals from Gabriel and Emile Smith Rowe. This was the seventh consecutive Premier League game in which they have been unbeaten since suffering three consecutive defeats in their three opening matches.

Amidst this excellent performance against Leicester City, key highlight was Aaron Ramsdale's insane save to deny James Maddison from the free-kick set piece. Several netizens hailed the save, 'world-class,' with some going as far as stating that it is the best save they have seen in a long time.

Arsenal vs Leicester City: Aaron Ramsdale makes insane save

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale may have just produced a save against Leicester City that may go down as the 'Premier League' save of the year. The 23-year old English goalie made an acrobatic one hand save towards his left after James Maddison attempted to whip a free-kick into the top corner of the goal.

That was not the only save Ramsdale made in the match as he made a total of eight saves to deny Leicester City a goal. His eight saves are the highest by any goalkeeper in the Premier League this season in an away game. This was the Englishman's fourth clean sheet in the Premier League this campaign, one behind leaders Alisson, Eduoard Mendy and Ederson.

Aaron Ramsdale made more saves against Leicester than any other goalkeeper has in an away game in the Premier League this season (8).



No. Way. Past. ⛔ pic.twitter.com/xujTFVmhhw — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 30, 2021

Netizens in disbelief after watching Aaron Ramsdale's save

Best save I’ve seen for years by Ramsdale👏👏👏 — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) October 30, 2021

Aaron Ramsdale that is absolutely world class. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) October 30, 2021

@AaronRamsdale98 Wow, what a save!!!! — David Seaman MBE (@thedavidseaman) October 30, 2021

Arsenal vs Leicester City: Emile Smith Rowe seals the win

Arsenal gained the lead in the fifth minute as Gabriel got a fine header after Bukayo Saka whipped in a cross towards the near post from a corner on the right flank. The centre-half attacked the crowded penalty area and headed the ball towards the top corner, denying Kasper Schmeichel any chance to make a save.

Emile Smith Rowe then made it 2-0 in the 18th minute as the midfielder hammered a shot home from 12 yards out. After Leicester City failed to clear the ball, Saka and Alexandre Lacazette added pressure on the Foxes' defence with runs into the box, allowing Smith Rowe the opportunity to take a clear shot at goal.