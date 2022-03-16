Arsenal Vs Liverpool Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Match In India, US & UK?

An in-form Arsenal side with five consecutive victories are all set to take on title contenders Liverpool in their next Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night, with the game scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on March 17. The Gunners' stunning resurgence in form makes them the favourite to qualify for the UEFA Champions League spots as they are currently in fourth place with 51 points, one point ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United, but crucially with three games in hand.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting and nail-biting encounter in England's top flight, here is a look at how to watch the Premier League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream details.

Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the Premier League clash live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

A rampant display from the Reds when we faced Arsenal back in November 👏💫 pic.twitter.com/IJJ00QUk4x — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 16, 2022

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch the Premier League live can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream, fans can tune into the SkyGO app. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 9:00 PM BST on Wednesday, March 16.

Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, March 16.

.@VirgilvDijk believes Liverpool should enjoy and embrace their current situation 💪 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 16, 2022

Liverpool continue to hunt down Manchester City in PL title race

Manchester City's draw against Crystal Palace on Monday night has given Liverpool more hope as the Reds are just four points off their rivals with a game in hand. If Jurgen Klopp's side were to beat Arsenal and then defeat Watford, they could have a two-point lead over Pep Guardiola's side ahead of Manchester City's match against Burnley on April 2.