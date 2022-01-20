Arsenal Vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How To Watch EFL Cup Match In India & UK?

In the EFL Cup semi-final, 2nd leg Arsenal will play host to Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on Friday, January 21 at 1:15 AM IST (Thursday, January 20,19:45 BST, the local time in the UK). Arsenal come into this fixture behind a 0-0 draw over Liverpool in the sem-final 1st leg which saw midfielder Granit Xhaka being sent off. The team were due to play Tottenham but the game was called off due to Arsenal being unable to field a squad. Liverpool, on the other hand, come into this clash behind a 3-0 win over Brentford in their Premier League fixture.

Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup watch in India?

For football fans in India wanting to watch the Carabao Cup clash between Arsenal and Liverpool can watch the live stream on the Voot Select app and website as well as on the Jio TV app. The game will also be broadcasted live on Colors Infinity. Fans can also follow live updates on the official social media handles of the respective teams.

Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch the EFL Cup clash in the UK?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool match will live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Fans can also follow the Sky Sports website for the live match blog.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Team news

For Arsenal, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers are all uncertain having picked up knocks while Martin Odegaard's status is unknown after it is understood he has just completed his self-isolation period.

Arsenal will also be without Granit Xhaka who is serving a suspension following a red card in the first-leg while Nicolas Pepe, Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are all away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

As for Liverpool, Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita all remain away on Africa Cup of Nations duty, while former Gunners midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is ruled out after an ankle injury sustained against Brentford. The Reds will also be without Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott and Nat Phillips as they are sidelined due to injuries.

Image: AP