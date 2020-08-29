Arsenal Vs Liverpool Prediction, Head-to-head, Live Streaming, Community Shield Preview

Premier League champions Liverpool and FA Cup winners Arsenal will look to begin the 2020-21 campaign with a trophy in the bag as they come up against each other in the Community Shield final. The match is slated to be played on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Here is the Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction, head-to-head stats, live stream and Community Shield live details.

Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction: Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream

The Community Shield live broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD, while the Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream will be available on the Sony LIV app. Here are the other Community Shield live details:

Venue: Wembley

Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream date: Saturday, August 29, 2020

Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream time: 9 PM IST

Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction: Community Shield live preview

After finishing the previous campaign with a victory against Newcastle United, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool look to begin the new season on a high. Speaking to the media ahead of the pre-season friendly against RB Salzburg in Austria, the German tactician revealed that the team's training has been promising, while also claiming that the players have been put to an intense schedule.

On the other hand, Mikel Arteta is set to begin his first full season as the Gunners manager, and there couldn't be a better way to begin for him perhaps than to clinch a title. The Emirates-based outfit came from behind to defeat Frank Lampard's men in a FA Cup final thriller at Wembley. The Arsenal manager is, however, critical of the timing of the final, stating that the Community Shield could have been played a bit later.

Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction: Team news

Despite Virgil van Dijk seen bleeding after a collision with an opponent during the pre-season friendly, the Dutch defender is in contention to play against Arsenal, along with Harry Wilson. However, Klopp will be without the services of some key players including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joel Matip due to their respective injuries.

Meanwhile, Arsenal saw the late arrival of four Gunners due to being placed under self-isolation, including goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. He is likely to be replaced by Bernd Leno between the sticks. Besides, defenders Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari and Shkodran Mustafi will miss the game, while Gabriel Martinelli also misses out due to an injury.

Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction: Arsenal vs Liverpool h2h stats

The Premier League champions have an edge over the Gunners according to the Arsenal vs Liverpool h2h stats. The previous five-game stats reveal that Liverpool have won the tie on three occasions, while Arsenal were able to bag a victory once. The previous game in the Premier League between the two sides, that was played on July 16, ended in Arsenal's favour, defeating the Reds 2-1.

Image courtesy: Liverpool/Arsenal Twitter