Arsenal Vs Man City Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Live, Prediction & Team News

Current leaders Manchester City will be looking to tighten their grip at the top of the Premier League when they play Arsenal. The match will be played on Sunday, February 21, 2021. Here are the Arsenal vs Man City live stream details, schedule, preview, schedule, prediction and other details of the match.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Man City live?

The Premier League live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Bangla. The Arsenal vs Man City live stream will be provided on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Arsenal vs Man City live:

Venue: Emirates

Premier League live stream schedule: Sunday, February 21, 2021

Time: 10 pm IST

Arsenal vs Man City prediction and preview

Arsenal arrive into the game following a 1-1 draw against Benfica in the first leg of the Round of 32 of the Europa League. In the Premier League, Arsenal hammered Leeds United 4-2, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring his first hat-trick in the competition. On the other hand, Man City managed a thrilling win over Everton, with Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva making it to the scoresheet.

Arsenal vs Man City team news

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta faces a daunting task when he comes up against Pep Guardiola's side. And in a major sigh of relief, the Spanish tactician has an almost fully fit squad. Except for the absence of Thomas Partey due to a thigh injury, no other injuries have been reported.

Man City have a couple of injury concerns ahead of the visit to Emirates. Ilkay Gundogan, who has been in top form in the past few games, is doubtful for the clash against the Gunners citing a groin injury which he sustained against Tottenham Hotspur. Nathan Ake also misses out due to a muscle injury.

Premier League standings update

Man City have managed to turn around their season for the better after the initial setback in the Premier League. Guardiola's men have a massive 10-point lead over second-placed Manchester United. On the other hand, Arsenal have slipped down to the 10th spot in the Premier League standings with 34 points in 24 games.

Arsenal vs Man City prediction

Man City have won the previous 12 games and hence are the favourites to win the tie 4-0.

Note: The prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Man City Twitter