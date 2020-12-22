Arsenal Vs Man City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Carabao Cup Preview

A place in the EFL Cup semi-finals awaits the winner of the Arsenal vs Man City clash at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, December 22. The Carabao Cup quarter-final encounter between Arsenal and Man City is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM BST (Wednesday, 1:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Arsenal vs Man City team news, live stream details and our prediction for the crunch game.

Arsenal vs Man City match preview

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have had a terrible start to the Premier League this season as they currently sit 15th, just four points ahead of Fulham, who are in the relegation zone. The out-of-form Gunners, however, are still in the running for the League Cup trophy but face a monumental task of qualifying for the semi-finals as they host Man City on Tuesday. Arsenal defeated Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the last round of the EFL Cup on penalties, but have won just two domestic outings since that match in early October.

✅ #CarabaoCup preparations



📸 Check out the latest pictures from Arsenal Training Centre... — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 21, 2020

Their opponents, Man City, have also had a rather unusual start to the new season. Pep Guardiola's men are in eighth place on the league table, eight points adrift leaders Liverpool. The Cityzens beat Burnley 3-0 in the last round to book their spot in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.

Arsenal vs Man City team news, injuries and suspensions

For Arsenal, the big blow is that captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still ruled out due to a calf injury. Thomas Partey is also sidelined with a hamstring problem. Although, Gabriel Magalhaes is likely to return after serving his ban for the red card against Southampton.

For Man City, Gabriel Jesus may miss out due to a "condition in his mouth". This means that Sergio Aguero is expected to lead the line for the visitors. Aymeric Laporte and Eric Garcia are also doubts for the game on Tuesday.

Arsenal vs Man City prediction

Based on the recent form of both teams and given that Arsenal will have key players missing, our prediction for the game is a 3-1 win for Man City.

Carabao Cup live: How to watch Arsenal vs Man City live in India?

In India, the game between Arsenal and Man City will be telecast live on Colours Infinity (Wednesday, 1:30 AM IST). There will be no Arsenal vs Man City live stream in India. Fans can also check the Twitter handles of both clubs for live scores and updates.

However, fans in the US can watch the Arsenal vs Man City live stream on fuboTV, while the game will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Image Credits - Arsenal, Man City Twitter