Arsenal Vs Man United Live Stream: How Can We Watch Club Friendlies In India, UK And US?

Quick links:
Arsenal and Manchester United will play pre-season friendly in USA, Image-AP
During their trip to the United States, Arsenal and Manchester United are preparing for a thrilling exhibition encounter. After two evenly matched preseason friendlies, Arsenal finally showed their winning form with a convincing victory over the MLS All-Star side. Manchester United, on the other hand, enters the game with a perfect record of two victories in preseason games. The game on Saturday promises to be a fascinating contest with plenty of drive and rivalry on display, as both clubs are determined to outdo their fierce opponents.
Here is everything you need to know about Manchester United vs Arsenal match:
Also Read: 'On My Feet Applauding': Reactions Surge After Messi Scores His Debut Goal In MLS History
(Manchester United vs Arsenal in Premier League 2022-23, Image-AP)
The match between Arsenal and Manchester United will take place in MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday.
India- July 23, 2023, at 2:30 AM (IST)
UK- July 22, 2023, at 10:00 PM (BST)
USA- July 22, 2023, at 5:00 pm (in Washington, DC)
🍿 Manchester United v Arsenal— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 20, 2023
🗓 Saturday, July 22
🕙 10pm (BST)
📺 LIVE on https://t.co/4KJlfKW7rt
🎫 Match passes available for the early bird price of £4.99 👇
The match between Manchester United and Arsenal won't be broadcasted in any of the countries.
On MUTV and Arsenal.com, you can watch the international club friendly between Arsenal and Manchester United live.
You can watch the international friendly match live on MUTV and Arsenal.com.
Also Read: Lionel Messi Scores Thrilling Late-free Kick At Inter Miami Debut, Crowd Goes Gaga | WATCH
On MUTV and Arsenal.com, you can watch the friendly match between Arsenal and Manchester United live.
Arsenal Possible XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Timber, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Balogun, Jesus.
Manchester United Possible XI: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Williams; Van de Beek, Hannibal, Mount; Sancho, Martial, Rashford.