Arsenal Vs Man United Live Stream: How Can We Watch Club Friendlies In India, UK And US?

During their trip to the United States, Arsenal and Manchester United are preparing for a thrilling exhibition encounter. After two evenly matched preseason friendlies, Arsenal finally showed their winning form with a convincing victory over the MLS All-Star side. Manchester United, on the other hand, enters the game with a perfect record of two victories in preseason games. The game on Saturday promises to be a fascinating contest with plenty of drive and rivalry on display, as both clubs are determined to outdo their fierce opponents.

3 things you need to know

Arsenal finished runners-up of the Premier League last season

Manchester United won the Carabao Cup and was the runners-up of the FA Cup

Arsenal vs Manchester United is one of the most anticipated games of the pre-season

Here is everything you need to know about Manchester United vs Arsenal match:

When and where will the match between Arsenal and Manchester United occur?

The match between Arsenal and Manchester United will take place in MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday.

India- July 23, 2023, at 2:30 AM (IST)

UK- July 22, 2023, at 10:00 PM (BST)

USA- July 22, 2023, at 5:00 pm (in Washington, DC)

How and where can Indians watch the live broadcast of Arsenal vs. Manchester United?

The match between Manchester United and Arsenal won't be broadcasted in any of the countries.

Where and how can I watch Arsenal vs. Manchester United live in India?

On MUTV and Arsenal.com, you can watch the international club friendly between Arsenal and Manchester United live.

Where and how can I watch Arsenal vs. Manchester United live in the UK?

You can watch the international friendly match live on MUTV and Arsenal.com.

Where and how can I watch Arsenal vs. Manchester United live in the United States?

On MUTV and Arsenal.com, you can watch the friendly match between Arsenal and Manchester United live.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Possible XI

Arsenal Possible XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Timber, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Balogun, Jesus.

Manchester United Possible XI: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Williams; Van de Beek, Hannibal, Mount; Sancho, Martial, Rashford.