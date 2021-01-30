Arsenal Vs Man United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, H2H, Premier League Live

One of the defining rivalries of the Premier League era enters its latest chapter on Saturday, January 30 as Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates stadium. The clash between the two English giants is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 PM BST (11:00 PM IST). Here's a look at the Arsenal vs Man United team news, live stream details and our prediction for the highly-anticipated game.

Arsenal vs Man United preview

Arsenal have hit a bit of good form following their disastrous start to the campaign but the Gunners are still in ninth place on the league table, with 30 points from 20 games. The North London giants are now unbeaten in six league games, winning five of them. Mikel Arteta's men were dumped out of the FA Cup by Southampton last week but then beat the Saints in the league three days later.

On the other hand, Man United are chasing history when they make the trip to the Emirates on Saturday. A win or a draw against Arsenal would see Solskjaer's side make it 18 consecutive top-flight away games unbeaten stretching back to more than a year, something Man United have never managed before in their illustrious history. The Red Devils are currently in second place on the league table, a point behind Man City, who have a game in hand. Man United's unbeaten run of 13 games in the league was snapped by Sheffield United earlier this week.

Arsenal vs Man United team news, injuries and suspensions

For Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to miss the game due to personal reasons. Kieran Tierney is also a doubt due to a leg injury while Dani Ceballos and Pablo Mari are still on the sidelines.

For Man United, the fitness of Eric Bailly remains a concern after he limped off the pitch during the defeat against Sheffield United. The usually-reliable Bruno Fernandes has now gone four league games without a goal or an assist and the midfielder will be hoping to make a significant contribution for the team on Saturday.

Arsenal vs Man United prediction and H2H

Given that both teams wouldn't want end up on the losing side, our prediction for the game is a 1-1 draw. In 233 previous meetings between these two teams, Arsenal have won 85 games while Man United have come out victorious 99 times. Only 49 games between these two teams have ended in draws.

Premier League live: How to watch Arsenal vs Man United live in India?

In India, the Arsenal vs Man United game will telecast live on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD. The Arsenal vs Man United live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Man United, Arsenal Instagram