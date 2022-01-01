Arsenal Vs Manchester City Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Match In IND, UK & US?

Manchester City will take a trip to Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal on Saturday, 6 pm IST in a fixture on Matchday 21. Arsenal, the home side are currently placed fourth and come into his fixture on the back of a 5-0 win over Norwich City. Their most recent fixture was against the Wolves, but the game was postponed to later due to COVID concerns while Manchester City finds itself 1st on the points table.

Here is how to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming, team news and possible starting line-ups.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Team News

In terms of team news, the home side will be without the services of Calum Chambers, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Cedric Soares, Ainsley Maitland-Niles following positive coronavirus tests while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been allowed to join his national team early ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations. The team will also be without their manager Mikel Arteta who too has turned in a positive test.

As for Manchester City, there hasn't been any report of absentees and the team is likely to have all members available.

ARS vs MCI Possible starting line-ups

Arsenal Predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette

Manchester City Predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake; B Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Arsenal vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming in India, UK and the US

Premier League fans wondering how to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Arsenal vs Manchester City match can also be watched using the live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams and the Premier League.

As for those in the US, USA Network will broadcast the game on TV while fans can also stream the game live on FuboTV video streaming service while those in the UK can watch the action live on BT Sport

Venue: The Emirates Stadium, London, England

Date: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Time: 6:00 pm IST

Image: Twitter/ Man City/ M8Arteta