Arsenal Vs Manchester City Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Match In India, UK, US

Arsenal will be aiming to avenge their FA Cup defeat when they host Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday. The Gunners remain at the top of the table but their recent downturn in form has been of severe concern. On the other hand, Pep Guardiola's side has been inconsistent this season and they will try to reduce the gap with league toppers in the match against Arsenal.

Arsenal has lost the last three matches in all competitions and pressure is mounting on Mikel Arteta who is leading their Premier League title charge this time around. Their loss to relegation-threatened Everton had an adverse impact on their title ambitions and the reigning English champions could leapfrog them to the top if the North Londoners fail to win.

City is on a six match-winning run at the Emirates Stadium and the onus will be on the visitors to put their feet through the paces against the leaders.

