Arsenal Vs Molde Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Fixture Preview

Premier League giants Arsenal will battle it out against Norweigan side Molde in Matchday 3 of the UEFA Europa League. The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium and will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday night, November 5, (Friday, November 6 in India). Here's a look at the Arsenal vs Molde live stream details, team news and our prediction for the game.

Europa League Live: Arsenal vs Molde prediction and preview

Arsenal have been unbeaten in the Europa League so far, having registered wins in both their game against Rapid Wien and Dundalk. While the Gunners have been in questionable form domestically, Mikel Arteta's side come into the fixture on the back of an impressive win against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Like Arsenal, Molde are also unbeaten in the Europa League so far, having won both their fixtures. Erling Moe's side are unbeaten in their last seven games across all competitions and have the potential to take points off this fixture, but will need something extraordinary to thump the Gunners at home.

🏡 Back home tonight...



And hoping for more of this 🤤#UEL pic.twitter.com/aHPpdtyZSJ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 5, 2020

Arsenal vs Molde team news

Arsenal are expected to name a much stronger side for the game than the one that played against Dundalk. Bernd Leno, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka are all likely to return having been rested for the Northern Irish side's visit. Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli are still injured and subsequently ruled out of the clash. For Molde, Kristoffer Haraldseid is the only absentee.

Arsenal vs Molde predicted XIs

Arsenal: Bernd Leno; Shkodran Mustafi, Gabriel Magalhaes, Sead Kolasinac; Cedric Soares, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Nicolas Pepe, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson

Bernd Leno; Shkodran Mustafi, Gabriel Magalhaes, Sead Kolasinac; Cedric Soares, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Nicolas Pepe, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson Molde: Andreas Linde; Henry Wingo, Martin Bjornbak, Stian Gregersen, Kristoffer Haugen; Fredrik Aursnes, Magnus Wolff Eikrem, Martin Ellingsen; Eirik Hestad, Ohi Anthony Omoijuanfo, Ola Brynhildsen

How to watch Arsenal vs Molde live?

The live telecast of Arsenal vs Molde will be available on Sony SIX SD and Sony SIX HD in India. The Arsenal vs Molde live stream will be available on SonyLIV. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media. The match begins at 1:30 AM IST on November 6, Friday.

