Arsenal Vs Newcastle Live Streaming Details, Team News And What The Managers Have To Say

Arsenal host Newcastle FC for their Matchday 25 clash in the Premier League (PL) 2019-20 season. Arsenal are currently on the 10th spot of the Premier League 2019-20 points table with just 6 wins in 25 games (Draws 13, Losses 6). The North London-based club have a total of 31 points to their name. Arsenal have won just once in their last five games (Draws 4). The hosts have found the net 32 times this season and conceded 34 goals. They have a goal difference of (-2).

Also Read | Neymar Angers PSG's Higher Authorities By Attending A Fashion Event In Germany

Newcastle United are placed on the 12th spot of the Premier League 2019-20 points table with 8 wins in 25 games (Draws 7, Losses 10). They have a total of 31 points to their name. Newcastle United have won once in their last 5 games (Losses 1, Draws 3). They have found the net 24 times this season and conceded 36 goals. They have a negative goal difference of (-12).

Also Read | Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak Takes A Penalty And Scores

Arsenal vs Newcastle live streaming: When and where to watch?

Competition: Premier League 2019-20 Date and Time: Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 10:00 PM Venue: Emirates Stadium Where to Watch: Star Sports Network, Jio TV and Hotstar Premium

Also Read | Pjanic Is As Soft As Mozzarella: Former Juventus President Slams Player And Sarri

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Manager Talks

Mikel Arteta's pre-match presser

🗞 Plenty for @m8arteta to discuss today...



◆ What we worked on in Dubai

◆ Mari and Cedric's fitness

◆ And much, much more#ARSNEW — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 14, 2020

Steve Bruce's pre-match presser

🗣 "We're resilient, difficult to play against and difficult to beat. It's OK playing that way but we have to cause a threat the other way too."



Steve Bruce ahead of #ARSNEW on Sunday. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 14, 2020

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Full Squad

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Arsenal Full Squad

Bernd Leno, Emiliano Martinez, Matt Macey, Héctor Bellerín, Kieran Tierney, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Rob Holding, Nacho Monreal, Shkodran Mustafi, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Sead Kolasinac, Mohamed Elneny, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Dani Ceballos, Mesut Özil, Lucas Torreira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Calum Chambers, Joseph Willock, Matteo Guendouzi, Emile Smith-Rowe, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pépé, Reiss Nelson

Also Read | Karim Benzema And Antoine Griezmann's Release Clause Is Higher Than That Of Messi And Bale

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Newcastle Full Squad

Robert Elliot, Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Fabian Schär, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden, Jetro Willems, Federico Fernández, Javier Manquillo, DeAndre Yedlin, Jamie Sterry, Ki Sung-Yueng, Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jacob Murphy, Rolando Aarons, Florian Lejeune, Jack Colback, Miguel Almirón, Christian Atsu, Achraf Lazaar, Sean Longstaff, Henri Saivet, Yoshinori Muto