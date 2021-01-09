Arsenal Vs Newcastle United Live Stream: How To Watch FA Cup Live, H2h And Prediction

After a struggling start to the current Premier League campaign, apart from the Carabao Cup exit last week, Arsenal now shift their focus on the FA Cup. The Gunners will lock horns with Newcastle United in the third round of the knockout competition. Here are the Arsenal vs Newcastle United live stream details, schedule, preview, team news and other details of the match.

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle United? Arsenal vs Newcastle United live stream

Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD have been designated the official Arsenal vs Newcastle United TV channel. Besides, the Arsenal vs Newcastle United live stream will be available on the Sony LIV App, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams.

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Date: Saturday, January 9, 2021

Time: 11 pm IST

Arsenal vs Newcastle United prediction and preview

Mikel Arteta's men arrive into the game following a scintillating victory against West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League, netting four goals while conceding none. The Gunners were knocked out of the Carabao Cup last week, but appear to regain their form with three victories in as many games ever since.

On the other hand, Newcastle United were left embarrassed by Leicester City, losing 2-1 in their Premier League tie. In the domestic league, the team have struggled since the start of the campaign, languishing at the 15th spot, but look to advance further in the FA Cup with a victory at the Emirates.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United team news

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has some key injury concerns ahead of the third round of the FA Cup. The club are to cope in the absence of Gabriel, due to an injury. Besides, Reiss Nelson and Thomas Partey are doubtful for the clash citing their respective injury woes.

Allan Saint-Maximum is injured and will be unavailable for the Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce. Besides, the likes of Jamal Lewis and Ryan Fraser have been excluded from the squad list citing their respective injury concerns.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United prediction

Arsenal have a better head-to-head record with 15 victories and two defeats, thus are the favourites to win the game against Newcastle United.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in these figures.

