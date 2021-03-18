Arsenal Vs Olympiacos Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Live

Olympiacos will travel to the Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 as both sides look to advance into the quarter-finals. The match is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, March 18 at 11:25 PM IST. Let's have a look at Arsenal vs Olympiacos live stream, team news and our prediction.

Arsenal vs Olympiacos prediction and preview

Arsenal arrive into this game on the back of a crucial North London derby victory as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium. Goals from Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard and French striker Alexandre Lacazette ensured victory for The Gunners. Meanwhile, Argentine forward Erik Lamela scored a consolation goal for Tottenham before he was sent off in the second half. As a result of Arsenal's victory over the weekend, Mikel Arteta's men now find themselves in tenth place in the Premier League, seven points off West Ham, who occupy the last European spot.

On the other hand, Olympiacos beat Larissa 3-1 in the Super League Greece on Sunday thanks to goals from Ahmed Hassan, Thanasis Androutsos and Youssef El-Arabi. Having won three of their previous five games (1D 1L) in the Super League Greece, Pedro Martins' side will be fairly confidence heading into the second leg. However, considering the resurgence of The Gunners under Mikel Arteta, our Arsenal vs Olympiacos prediction is Arsenal 2-1 Olympiacos.

Arsenal vs Olympiacos team news

Heading into the second leg, Mikel Arteta could name a number of changes considering his side has a healthy two-goal advantage. The only doubt for Arsenal for this fixture is Bukayo Saka as he is nursing an injury. Meanwhile, Olympiacos manager Pedro Martins will be out with a number of players. Greek centre back Avraam Papadopoulos, Portuguese centre-back Ruben Semedo and Greek winger Mario Vrousai are all sidelined for this fixture due to injuries.

Arsenal predicted starting line-up: Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Pablo Mari, Cedric Soares, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith Rowe, Willian, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Olympiacos predicted starting line-up: Jose Sa, Kenny Lala, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Yann M'Vila, Jose Holebas, Bruma, Andreas Bouchalakis, Mady Camara, Giorgos Masouras, Mathieu Valbuena, Youssef El-Arabi

Where to watch Arsenal vs Olympiacos live in India?

The Arsenal vs Olympiacos live broadcast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. The Arsenal vs Olympiacos live stream will be provided on the SonyLIV app. Live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams.

Note: The Arsenal vs Olympiacos prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.