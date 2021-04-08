Arsenal Vs Slavia Prague Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Live

Arsenal will host Slavia Prague at the Emirates Stadium for the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals as both teams look to advance to the semis. The kick-off is scheduled for Friday, April 9 at 12:30 AM IST. Here's a look at Ajax vs Roma team news, the official Europa League channel, and our prediction for the much-awaited game.

Arsenal vs Slavia Prague prediction and preview

Arsenal arrive into this match on the back of mediocre form as The Gunners are winless in their last three games (1D 2L). Mikel Arteta's men suffered a 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool in their last game. Arsenal have now fallen down to tenth place in the Premier League standings and are nine points away from Chelsea, who occupy the last European League spot. As a result, the UEL remains the only viable option for Arteta to qualify for Europe next season.

On the other hand, Slavia Prague have been in incredible form as they are yet unbeaten (20W 5D) in the Czech First League. Moreover, they have just conceded one goal and scored five since the knockout games of the UEL began. With such fine form, Slavia Prague are likely to be the favourites heading into this game, but Arsenal are known to step up when it matters most. Our Arsenal vs Slavia Prague prediction is Arsenal 1-1 Slavia Prague.

Arsenal vs Slavia Prague team news

Heading into this game, Arsenal will be without experienced centre-back David Luiz who is sidelined with a knee injury. Meanwhile, there are doubts over the availability of left-back Kieran Tierney, midfielder Granit Xhaka and forward Bukayo Saka. Slavia Prague will be without the services of defender David Hovorka and goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar, who are both sidelined with injuries. There are also doubts over the availability of centre-back Ondrej Kudela and midfielder Ibrahim Traore.

How to watch Arsenal vs Slavia Prague live stream in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Arsenal vs Slavia Prague live in India can tune in to Sony Sports network, who have the official Europa League channel broadcast rights. The Arsenal vs Slavia Prague live stream will be provided on the SonyLiv app. For the latest updates and scores, fans can keep a track of the social media pages of the two teams.

Note: The Arsenal vs Slavia Prague prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.