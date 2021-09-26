Arsenal Vs Tottenham: How To Watch EPL 2021 LIVE In India, UK And US?

In a mouthwatering North London derby, Arsenal will take on Tottenham Hotspurs in the Premier League on Sunday at 9:00 PM IST at the Emirates Stadium. They have both faced each other 203 teams with Arsenal having the most number of wins with 83 while Spurs have 66 and 54 have ended with the spoils being shared.

This particular derby has more to it as Arsenal finally shook off a horrendous start to their season which saw them losing their first three league games by an aggregate score of 9-0 to having won both of their last two matches by a 1-0 scoreline. Tottenham on the other hand won their first three games all 1-0 this season and have since lost both their last two games by a 3-0 scoreline. Spurs have never lost three consecutive league games by 3+ goals in their entire history.

Harry Kane seems to have misplaced his shooting boots as the England skipper has yet to find the back of the net since the start of the season. While the forward was heavily linked with a move away from Spurs then decided to stay, he will be looking to find his way out of this rut, and what better way than to score against your biggest rivals.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham EPL match live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country, specifically for the English commentary you may tune in to Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD and for Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 3 respectively. The Arsenal vs Tottenham English Premier League match can also be viewed using the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of both teams and the Premier League.

How to live stream Arsenal vs Tottenham EPL match live in India?

The Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League match can also be viewed using the live stream option on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The match is scheduled to take place at 9:00 PM IST on Sunday, September 26, at the Emirates Stadium in London.

How to watch EPL 2021-22 season in the US?

For football fans in the US who want to catch the action in the Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League match can tune in to NBC Sports Network. The Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League match can also be live-streamed online on fuboTV. The Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League match is scheduled to kick off on Sunday at 11:30 AM Eastern Time (ET) at the Emirates Stadium in London.

How to watch EPL 2021-22 season in the UK and Ireland?

The football fans that want to watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League match in the UK can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. The Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League match can also be live-streamed online on SkyGo. The Arsenal vs Tottenham Premier League match is scheduled to kick off on Sunday at 4:30 PM British Standard Time (BST) at the Emirates Stadium in London.

