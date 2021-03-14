Arsenal Vs Tottenham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Premier League's upcoming match will feature the North London derby as Arsenal host Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off on March 14 at 10:00 PM IST. Let's have a look at Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream, team news, and other details of this fierce rivalry.

Arsenal vs Tottenham prediction and preview

The North London derby is by far the most important game for both teams, irrespective of where they stand in the Premier League standings. However, with both teams competing for a place in the Premier League's top six, this game could not be more important. Historically this fixture has produced one of the most number of yellow cards, and with such high stakes on the table, we expect a fierce contest from this weekend's game as well.

Heading into this game, both teams are in top form. The Gunners are on a four-game unbeaten streak (3W 1D) which they will hope to extend against their rivals. Mikel Arteta's men are currently tenth in the Premier League standings and a win this weekend could take them four points of their North London rivals.

On the other hand, Jose Mourinho's men are on a five-game winning streak across all competitions. Despite a massive slump in their form in mid-season, they are only five points off the Champions League places. A win on Sunday could potentially take Spurs into fifth in the Premier League standings, two points behind Chelsea in fourth. With both teams coming into this match on the back of excellent performances in the UEFA Europa League, we expect Sunday's clash to be a tight contest. Hence, our Arsenal vs Tottenham prediction is Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham.

Arsenal vs Tottenham team news

Ahead of the North London derby, Mikel Arteta's side goes into the fixture with no injury concerns. Meanwhile, Tottenham will also have a relatively full-strength squad with the exception of Giovani Lo Celso, who is still sidelined with a hamstring injury that he picked up last December. Although Harry Kane had a minor issue with his knee during the week, Jose Mourinho believes that Spurs' talisman will be fit to play on Sunday.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream?

In India, the Arsenal vs Tottenham game will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/HD. The Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.

Note: The Arsenal vs Tottenham prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.