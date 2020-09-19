Arsenal Vs West Ham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Arsenal will play hosts to West Ham United at the Emirates on Matchday 2 of the 2020-21 Premier League season. The clash between the two sides is scheduled for Saturday, September 19 (Sunday morning for viewers in India) at 12:30 am IST. Here's a look at our Arsenal vs West Ham prediction, Arsenal vs West Ham team news and Arsenal vs West Ham live stream details.

Premier League live: Arsenal vs West Ham prediction and match preview

The Gunners eased to a 3-0 win over Fulham and will look to carry that momentum into this home fixture. The club is under a transitional phase and so far things have been positive under new boss Mikel Arteta. Winning the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield, Arsenal made a statement and will look to make it two wins in two when the Hammers visit the Emirates.

West Ham United, on the other hand, began their season on a low, losing out to Newcastle United and David Moyes will know he will have to get his side back on the winning track as early as possible. The Hammers managed to stay in the Premier League after some good performances post-restart but inconsistency will be a worry for the fans.

Premier League live: Arsenal vs West Ham team news

David Luiz has rejoined full training and is in contention to face West Ham. However, Mikel Arteta will be without the services of Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Calum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi, Pablo Mari, Emile Smith-Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli. All other players are available for selection. For West Ham, Mark Noble faces a late fitness test after missing training on Friday due to a toe injury while former Gunner Jack Wilshere continues to recover from an ankle issue.

Arsenal vs West Ham H2H record

The London rivals have faced each other on 142 occasions. Arsenal have got the better of West Ham in 68 games as opposed to West Ham's 35, while 39 games have been played out as draws. The last meeting between these two sides saw a hard-fought battle with Arsenal winning 1-0. Meanwhile, West Ham United are aiming to win their opening Premier League away match for the first time in five seasons. The last time they achieved that feat was in 2015-16 at the Emirates.

Premier League live: Arsenal vs West Ham live stream details

Fans in the UK can watch Arsenal vs West Ham live on Sky Sports. In India, the Arsenal vs West Ham live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Arsenal vs West Ham live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

