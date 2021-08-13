Arsenal's Aubameyang & Lacazette Likely To Miss Premier League Opener Against Brentford

Arsenal, who are going to start their Premier League campaign later tonight against Brentford will be without the services of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Arsenal talisman has been absent from training for the past two days with reports suggesting the player is unwell. However, The Times claim that Mikel Arteta is 'ready to sell' Aubamenyang after the player hasn't been able to provide Arsenal with much upfront. Aubameyang featured in all six pre-season games that Arsenal played, but failed to find the net even once.

Arsenal will also not be participating in any European competition after only managing an eighth-place finish last season, hinting that the player might want to move away from the Gunners. Mikel Arteta looked at bringing in new faces to strengthen the squad but the club have failed to land their targets and haven't done much to fight for a top-four spot.

The Athletic, meanwhile has mentioned that Alexandre Lacazette too is reportedly unwell and will sit out of tonight's Premier League clash against Brentford. With two forwards not available, it is likely that Eddie Nketiah will start for Arsenal, with Folarin Balogun hoping he can come off the bench and make an impact in what will be his Premier League debut.

Our goal is to get the best version, if we do that consistently in every single match, we’re going to be in a good place: Mikel Arteta

“Last season and everything that happened individually, collectively and around the club, it was difficult to measure whether it was a trend or a one-off, our job is to help the players get the best that they have and we know with him we are stronger because he scores goals and that’s one of the most important things in this game". Arteta said

Since he (Aubameyang) came back he looked in the right mindset and he’s trying to put last season behind, which was difficult for everybody and not just for him, for many different reasons, and go back to the level that he can achieve, because he knows and we know that with his level, this team can achieve much better things" he concluded.

Image: AP