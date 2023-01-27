Arsenal's Goalkeeper Playing With A Broken Knuckle Ever Since The WC, Shares Injury Update

Arsenal’s star goalkeeper has revealed that he has been playing for the club with a broken bone since the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Speaking on the Fellas podcast, 24-year-old goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale made the shocking admission about breaking his knuckle at the marquee football event in December 2022. Ramsdale was included in the Harry Kane-led England World Cup squad but didn’t make any appearances.

With Jordan Pickford as the first-choice goalkeeper for England manager Gareth Southgate, the former Sheffield United keeper warmed the bench for the three lions. However, he has been in great form for Mikel Arteta’s side after the World Cup and has now made the shocking revelation. As reported by Sport Bible, speaking on the podcast, Ramsdale confessed that he is playing with specially-made gloves due to a broken knuckle.

“Broke my knuckles at the World Cup”

"I’ll tell you something about those gloves, if you look at the two middle fingers there’s no gap. I broke my knuckle at the World Cup, so I’ve had to play, since the World Cup, with gloves like that,” Ramsdale said. Arsenal, currently sits at the top of the Premier League 2022-23 points table, with a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Arsenal face Manchester City in FA Cup after EPL win against Manchester United

Arteta’s side defeated Manchester United by 3-2 in their last league game on January 22. The team is now gearing up to face Manchester City in the fourth-round match at the FA Cup on Saturday, January 28. Meanwhile, during his appearance on The Fellas podcast, the star goalkeeper also spoke about Arsenal’s new £27million signing Leandro Trossard.

Aaron Ramsdale sheds light on Arsenal’s new £27million signing

"Trossard is coming in to take someone’s place in his head. It might look like he is coming to be part of the squad, but deep down like I was with [Bernd] Leno. So if you start saying, ‘oh by the way we’ve signed Trossard’ before it happens, one of them front three might go, ‘hang on a minute’,” Ramsdale said. 28-year-old Trossard signed a deal with Arsenal last week after ending his spell with Brighton.