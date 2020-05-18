Arsenal's Lacazette Stirs New Controversy After Appearing To 'inhale From A Balloon'

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has embroiled himself in a major controversy after appearing to be inhaling from a balloon at home during the lockdown. It comes just 18 months after the Frenchman was warned by Arsenal for the use of balloon inhalers also known as 'hippy crack'. The video was leaked by Daily Star, where Lacazette was filmed inhaling from a balloon as he slowly relaxed back in his sofa.

So far, it remains unknown if Lacazette was inhaling hippy crack this time around. However, Arsenal have reportedly confirmed they are set to conduct an internal investigation in regards to Lacazette's latest actions.

Also Read | All League Teams Cleared To Start Group Training In Spain

Arsenal news: Lacazette balloon video stirs new controversy for club and player

Lacazette inhaling balloon. This bum is washed. #lacazette pic.twitter.com/t6NXnCLFrc — The W Show (@FootieFreestyl1) May 17, 2020

In August 2018, Arsenal stars Alexandre Lacazette, Matteo Guendouzi, Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were all pictured with balloons in their mouth as it was reported that the players were inhaling nitrous oxide (also known as laughing gas). Although it is not illegal to possess nitrous oxide or hippy crack in the UK, its sale is prohibited in the country for U-18s as it known to be associated with oxygen deprivation and in rare cases, can lead to fatal results. The Gunners reportedly warned the four players for their actions.

Also Read | Unai Emery Slams Mesut Ozil's Lack Of Commitment, Criticises Arsenal Over Transfer Talks

The latest video leaked by the British publication shows Alexandre Lacazette in a lightly dimmed room with a balloon in his mouth. Lacazette reportedly sent the video to his friends with a text quoted, 'at home, chilling and doing balloons'. The striker is yet to respond to the latest Lacazette balloon allegations.

Meanwhile, Arsenal confirmed that the situation will be handled internally. The club noted that it was a private matter which will be taken seriously. Reports further state Lacazette is facing a fine of up to two weeks of wages.

Also Read | Arsenal, Chelsea And Other London Clubs Set To Lose £3 Million On Whopping 700,000 Pints

Alexandre Lacazette is now facing the wrath of the fans as well as the officials after his latest actions. Fans have taken to social media criticising the player for once again violating the club's policies. The 28-year-old is already coming off a poor season in the Premier League as he largely struggled with injuries and poor form.

Before the Premier League was suspended in March, Lacazette managed 20 league appearances, scoring just 7 goals throughout the season. In all competitions, Lacazette scored just 9 goals in 26 appearances. With the Premier League set to return in June, it remains to be seen if the club imposes a suspension on the Frenchman and if the striker will be allowed to train with the full squad.

Also Read | Arsenal news: Super-sub Lacazette Lifts Arsenal's Euro Bid