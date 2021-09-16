Arsenal's Manager Mikel Arteta Dismisses Reports Suggesting Rift With Bernd Leno

Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager, has brushed off reports of Bernd Leno reacting badly to losing his spot to Aaron Ramsdale, who was signed for £24 million ($33m). The 29-year-old Leno, who’s also a German international goalkeeper, was their first-choice keeper, but he conceded as many as nine goals in Arsenal’s first three matches.

Ramsdale was roped in for the match against Norwich City and Arsenal won the game 1-0. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in the 66th minute to take his team into the lead after which Arsenal didn’t look back. During this while, reports emerged that Leno vented out his anger and frustration during the training session.

How can I guarantee somebody something? asks Mikel Arteta

However, Arteta had the goalkeeper’s back and dismissed the speculations out of sight. "No, that's not true. He responded, you can be frustrated, but he was top with his teammates in training with everything, so, that is not true," Arteta was quoted as saying to the reporters.

On being asked whether or not he gave any sort of assurance to Leno regarding his future, Arteta said that his only goal is to bring the best out of players. "No, that's what I said to them and I said to the goalkeepers in the last two or three years - that we don't want to do that.

"What we want to do is empower performance and ask them to train behave and play the best possible way. How can I guarantee somebody something? It wouldn't make sense with what we are demanding them to do. So, it is on a daily basis, what you did three months ago in football, it doesn't count. So is what you're going to do today and tomorrow, and that's it," he added.

Though Ramsdale hasn’t had many slip-ups, if reports are to be believed, Leno may come back into the team for the match against Tottenham on September 26. However, Arteta dismissed the claims, mentioning that he’s yet to pick the team for the match. Earlier, reports also said that Leno could part ways with Arsenal this summer despite his contract due to run until 2023.

