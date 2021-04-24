Arsenal's Mikel Arteta Points Out Loopholes In VAR System Post Everton Loss

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta vented out his frustration Video assistant referees (VAR) decision to overrun penalty as his team slumped to 1-0 defeat against Everton during their Premier League fixture at Anfield Stadium on Friday.

An error from the German goalie Bernd Leno saw the home team snatch a disappointing loss. The defeat has pushed the 'Gunners' to the ninth spot in the EPL 2020/21 points table. The 'Gunners' have so far registered 13 wins and the same number of losses in the 33 matches that they have played with 46 points in their tally.

'Enough is enough': Mikel Arteta

"Well, this is because it is building up and enough is enough, and today, to be fair, I had enough. We have had many of them, and no one explains. When they explain, they say 'sorry, it was a mistake' but unfortunately it is affecting a lot of people, and it is affecting our job and most importantly our football club", said Arteta during the post-match press conference as quoted by www.arsenal.com

"What they [the match officials] do is behind the telephone. That's what I cannot understand", he added.

On asked about whether he wants the VAR to be disallowed in the Premier League, the Arsenal boss went on to mention that there needs to be 'consistency', and, 'clarity' while making use of the technology.

"I really like that we can make use of the technology, it's just we need consistency, clarity and we want to see their faces and responses. We are always here in front of the media trying to explain the reasons why we do something, why we do the other thing, and I think that has to be clear and explained", he added.

(Image Courtesy: Twitter@Arsenal)