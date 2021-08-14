Arsenal's Next Six Fixtures Become A Meme After Gunners Lost Match Against Brentford

As Arsenal lost the opening match of the English Premier League 2-0 to the newly-promoted side Brentford on August 13, Friday, a screengrab of the next 6 fixtures has become viral on social media platforms including Twitter. It is worth noting that Arsenal is considered a prominent Football Club of England, and losing a game with Brentford -- that have gained promotion via the playoffs at the end of the 2020–21 Championship season-- has become a matter of disgrace for the Arsenal. The recent loss has become more grave as it has lost the game at its Home ground. Have a look at the post here:

Even Arsenal fixtures are laughing at them. pic.twitter.com/f81b3HcuFA — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 13, 2021

'Home' and 'away' becomes subject of the meme

On Friday, when Arsenal lost the match, the English Premier League released the fixture of the upcoming games. Accidently, the last row of the fixture was arranged in such a way, it has become a part of the meme. It reads "HAHAHA", where H stands for 'home' and A stands for 'away' matches. But netizens spotted its similarity with the exclamatory word 'Haha' which is used to represent laughter, leading to a meme fest.

Read some of the funny comments here:

The screengrab was posted on Twitter by user name Troll Football with the caption "Even Arsenal fixtures are laughing at them" has become viral on the internet. Since being shared, the post has garnered over 57,000 likes and the number is still counting. However, some netizens have started trolling the coach of the Arsenal. One such user wrote, " Omg maybe because the only coach for 30 years was Arsène Wenger." "Chai! That loss was humiliating to Arsenal. Their fans are just humiliated right now! No bragging rights!!!" read the comment of the second user.

A reminder that they wanted to play in the super league pic.twitter.com/scpi5UohgS — Ckody (@Ckody_) August 13, 2021

Every football fan in the EPL trolling Arsenal fans like: pic.twitter.com/NgvJfWsZYf — Part Time Troublemaker 😒😏 (@Heis_Marsive) August 13, 2021

Rwanda’s president also expressed his anger for Arsenal

Apart from netizens, Rwanda’s president Paul Kagame also expressed his anger at Arsenal’s performance on Friday night. The President took to social media to let his feelings known. "What?? It's football, it's a loss of Arsenal at/to Brentford. Brentford deserved to win and they did. The game itself aside, Arsenal and the fans don't deserve to kind of get used to this....NO !!! I say this as one of the big fans of Arsenal. The change has taken too long to come!" read the post of the President. taking a jibe at the loss, a well-known broadcast journalist, Piers Morgan wrote, "To be fair to Arteta, he did say Arsenal would surprise everyone this season - and they have: we’ve got worse."

