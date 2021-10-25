Arsene Wenger Believes Ronaldo's Signing Has Exacerbated Manchester United's Problems

Legendary Premier League manager Arsene Wenger explained why he believes Manchester United's problems have been exacerbated since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Arsenal coach said that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's arrival has upset the balance of the team. The 36-year old rejoined the Red Devils on deadline day in August for a reported fee of about £12 million after spending three seasons with Juventus.

Even though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side made one of the biggest signings of this past summer transfer window, their performances have yet been poor on most occasions. Manchester United's horrific 5-0 loss to arch-rivals Liverpool have made the problems at Old Trafford worse than ever before. Since the defeat, Ole and the players have now come under severe pressure and scrutiny.

Arsene Wenger comments on Cristiano Ronaldo's positioning

While speaking on beIN Sports about Cristiano Ronaldo's signing from Juventus, Arsene Wenger said, "I wouldn’t say it was a mistake, but certainly some emotional impact was in there because he has been a fantastic player. No, I believe Ronaldo can still score you the goals you need. Can he repeat every three games, very high-intensity games? That’s certainly less the case today but let’s not forget he was the hero three days ago. When you buy a player like that, the secret is the balance of the team. To play Ronaldo, he can win you games, but you need to create the balance around him."

Arsene Wenger advises Solskjaer on how to manage crisis

Arsene Wenger also advised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on how to manage the crisis currently at Manchester United while speaking on beIN Sports. "You could say a few words and the first thing is to protect the club and the team, as much as you can use the press. Not to come out with statements and create an even deeper crisis. You know where you are in the crisis, and you know you have a lot of work to do to get that just mentally right again in the team because that's a massive blow. Overall you try just to not make [things] more bad than it is already and to give that message to the players."