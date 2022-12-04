Arsene Wenger Blames Germany's 'political Demonstrations' For Horror World Cup Exit

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said that Germany's early exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022 could be blamed on the side's "political demonstrations". German players were seen protesting FIFA's ban on 'OneLove' armbands by covering their mouths in their opening match of the tournament on November 23. FIFA had imposed a ban on the rainbow-themed armbands after pressure from host nation Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

Wenger on Sunday said that political demonstrations from German players could be one of the factors behind their group stage exit. Wenger stated that teams who did not disappoint in their opening games had the mindset to focus on the competition and not on political demonstrations.

"I would just add that the teams who were not disappointing with their first-game performance – when you go to the World Cup you know you must not lose the first game – are the teams who have experience, have results in former tournaments like France, like England, like Brazil – they played well in the first game," Wenger said.

"And the teams as well who were mentally ready like Jurgen said, who had the mindset to focus on the competition and not on political demonstrations," he added while speaking alongside former Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann.

Germany at World Cup 2022

Germany lost their first match against Japan 2-1 before drawing their second group stage match against Spain 1-1. Germany then managed to pick a 4-2 win over Costa Rica, but it wasn’t enough to take them through to the Round of 16 as Japan found themselves at the top of the points table with six points, while Spain finished second with a win, a draw, a loss, and four points to their credit.

Image: AP