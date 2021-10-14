Arsene Wenger Describes Arsenal Exit As 'funeral' In New Film; Trailer Released

Arsene Wenger's 22-year-long journey as the Arsenal manager has been shrunk to fit into a new documentary titled 'Arsene Wenger: Invincible. The definitive story. In his own words'. The two-minute-long trailer of the film has been released by the makers, Noah Media Group. In the trailer, Wenger describes his sacking as the Arsenal manager felt "like a funeral". The documentary film is scheduled to hit screens in November 2021.

Arsène Wenger: Invincible. The definitive story. In his own words.



Watch the Official Trailer. Coming November 2021.



Follow @WengerFilm for updates. Preorder now: https://t.co/iyET5yzocm#WengerFilm pic.twitter.com/3owVZBgIz7 — Arsène Wenger: Invincible (@WengerFilm) October 14, 2021

The 90-minute film will provide an insight into Wenger's reign as Arsenal manager. The film will primarily focus on Arsenal's historic 2003-2004 season, where the team finished unbeaten and became only the second side in the history of the Premier League to achieve the feat. The film will also have some football legends make guest appearances, including Sir Alex Ferguson, Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Ian Wright, Emanuel Petit, and Robert Pires.

Wenger at Arsenal

Wenger was appointed the manager of Arsenal in 1996 and he remained at the position until Mikel Arteta replaced him in 2018 following consecutive seasons of poor performances by the side. Wenger remains the most successful manager for Arsenal as he has helped the English side win three Premier League titles and seven FA Cup titles. Wenger is also credited with changing the way English football used to function. The Frenchman was the first manager in the league's history to scout abroad for players.

Arsenal has had to contend with Europa League participation since Wenger's exit, and they ended ninth last season, their poorest league performance in 25 years.

Wenger is all set to make a comeback on the football pitch as manager after being roped in to coach a Saudi super team that will encounter Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in the Riyadh Season Cup in January 2022. Wenger will head an All-Star team for a friendly match against PSG, which will include players such as Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., Kylian Mbappe.

Image: AP