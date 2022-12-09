Arsene Wenger Suggests More World Cups Will Take Place In Winter Post-Qatar Success

Barring the off-pitch controversies, the Qatar World Cup has been a huge success when it comes solely to the footballing action. Since this edition of the tournament has witnessed some spectacular competition between some of the greatest international teams in the world, FIFA’s chief of global football development, Arsene Wenger, has suggested that more World Cups could take place in the winter moving forward.

'Impossible to play World Cups in summer in some countries': Wenger

In a conversation with L’Equipe, Arsene Wenger explained that more football World Cups in the future could take place in the winter if FIFA is keen on 'democratizing' the sport. The legendary Premier League manager believes that moving forward, it is important to have World Cups in African countries, where it is impossible to play in the summer. "If we want to democratize football, we will have to go to African countries where it is impossible to play a World Cup in the summer," said Wenger.

Speaking of the Qatar World Cup's success, the 73-year-old added, "We can see it with this edition in Qatar, a World Cup in the winter works. Of course, many players did not have the usual time to prepare physically but at least they all approached this competition with real mental freshness, which has not always been the case in the past. I remember teams starting a World Cup psychologically tired because their preparation period had gone badly."

While Wenger has seemingly made a new suggestion for how FIFA World Cups must be organised, he has conceded on one of his earlier proposals after receiving massive criticism. The 73-year-old had suggested previously that the World Cups could be held biennially.

Speaking on his other proposal, Wenger added, "Such a change would have required a complete review of the qualifying calendar. We are not heading towards that today, but rather towards four-year cycles alternating with a World Cup, the Women’s World Cup – which is becoming more and more important – and the Euros." The next FIFA World Cup will take place in 2026 and will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.