Arteta Open To Managing Ligue 1 Giants Paris Saint-Germain In The Future

In a recent interview, Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta has spoken about the possibility of leaving Arsenal and going to manage Paris Saint-Germain in his managerial career. The Gunners boss did not shy away from speaking on the possibility of being at the helm of the French giants as he spoke about managing Paris Saint-Germain and revealed how he will be open to it if there is a possibility of that happening.

Arteta to replace Pochettino at PSG?

BeIN Sports has quoted the Arsenal boss mentioning his love for Paris as Arteta was quoted saying 'I love Paris, I love Paris'. Arteta, who has played at the Parc des Princes, went on to mention how he has very good memories from his time over there. Sharing how it was his first club as a professional (after featuring in the youth team of FC Barcelona), he added how PSG is a club that will always be in his heart. Shifting the focus back to his current club, Arteta went on to mention that he currently has a lot of work to do at Arsenal and is focused on that.

Arteta who was a youth player for FC Barcelona was loaned out by the Catalunya outfit during the 2001-02 season which he spent in Paris. Later on, he went ahead to feature for Rangers and Real Sociedad. After the loan moves, the Gunners boss joined Everton before teaming up with the Gunners where he ended his career. Since his retirement from playing football, the Spaniard went on to join Manchester City becoming an assistant coach for the Manchester outfit before taking on his first managerial job as the head coach of Arsenal.

PSG who are currently managed by Arteta's former team-mate Mauricio Pochettino have managed to get back at the top of the Ligue 1 table. The French outfit had struggled to start their season well which led to the sacking of Thomas Tuchel who is now the head coach of Arsenal's arch-rivals Chelsea FC. Under the leadership of Arteta, Arsenal managed to shrug off their poor run while managing to finish in the top half of the table and lift the FA Cup last year.

When you face the challenge with belief and courage, anything is possible. COYG Proud of everyone! pic.twitter.com/QPOZCj18di — Mikel Arteta (@m8arteta) August 29, 2020

However, since their FA Cup triumph, the Gunners have struggled with consistency with the London outfit unable to pick up a good run since the start of the 20-21 campaign. Starting off the season in a horrendous fashion, the Gunners were languishing in the bottom half of the PL table and were once considering the prospect of falling into the relegation zone. However, they have managed to pick up form since November and currently find themselves slotted ninth on the Premier League standings.

The London outfit has also managed to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Europa League and will be in the running to win the cup competition. If they fail to win the Europa League trophy, they could still feature in the competition again next season as the Gunners are just four points away from Liverpool with whom they confidently lock horns on the other side of the international break. Arteta's contract with Arsenal runs until 2023 with no recent talks from the Gunners in regards to refreshing the terms of the Spanish tactician yet.