Arteta Reveals 'emotional' Reason Behind Timely Arsenal Extension As UCL Football Looms

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta revealed the emotional reason behind him signing a contract extension at the Emirates Stadium, as he is keen on helping his side play in the UEFA Champions League. As things stand in the Premier League table, the Gunners are currently in fourth place with 63 points, two points clear of North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spaniard will hope that this contract extension until the end of the 2024-25 season can provide a boost to the players in helping them achieve their objective for this season. However, Arteta was not the only one who signed a contract extension, as Jonas Eidevall also put pen to paper for a new deal after helping Arsenal women mount a challenge for the title.

Mikel Arteta reveals emotional reason behind contract extension

While speaking about his contract extension as quoted by AP, Mikel Arteta said, "We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams. In order to do that, we have to be playing in the Champions League. We have to be able to evolve the team, improve our players, improve all departments, generate even more connections with our fans, improve the atmosphere at the Emirates, and be able to recruit top, top talent and the best people for this club to drive this project to that level."

The journey continues ✊



✍️ Mikel Arteta

✍️ Jonas Eidevall



Congratulations on your new deals! 🔴 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 6, 2022

While Arteta is keen on guiding the club to even greater success, he revealed the emotional attachment he has with them after the ownership showed great faith in him despite having lost three matches in a row recently in the Premier League. The Gunners suffered defeats to Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton, all three clubs that one would expect Arsenal to beat.

As quoted by the Guardian, the Spaniard added, "The club offered me the contract when we lost three matches. And that day I went like this: chapeau and go, that doesn’t happen in football … I haven’t ever seen it and I just got emotional when I see it, because I just said: ‘These guys are serious and these guys are committed.’ So, I better push forward."

Arsenal fans will hope that Arteta's contract extension will prove to be a major boost for everyone involved in the club, as they look to once again challenge for major trophies, both domestically and in Europe.