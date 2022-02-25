Arteta Reveals Pre-game Chat With Arsenal Stars About Russia-Ukraine War; 'It's Difficult'

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that he had a pre-game chat with players about the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Arteta, while speaking to reporters after last night's game against Wolves, said it was "difficult" to speak with players about the war, adding that "life changes in a minute when you don't expect it".

"That was difficult. I spoke to the players about that before the game. Life changes in a minute when you don't expect it. That uncertainty has to give us the understanding of how lucky we are to be doing what we do," Arteta said in his press conference.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation against Ukraine. Russia launched the attack on its western neighbour through the land, air, and sea, destroying more than 70 military targets across various major cities in the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already imposed martial law and has urged his fellow countrymen to pick up arms against Russia.

According to reports, more than 300 civilians, including 10 military officers have been killed so far, while a hundred others remain injured. Ukraine, on the other hand, has said that its military has killed nearly 800 Russian soldiers since yesterday morning.

Arsenal vs Wolves

Returning to last night's encounter, Wolves embarrassed Arsenal by scoring a goal in the 10th minute and taking an early lead in the game. Wolves scored the first goal after Arsenal defender Gabriel played a blind backpass to goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, which was intercepted by Hwang Hee-chan, who found the net from a very tight angle from inside the box.

Wolves then managed to hold Arsenal for the remainder of the first half, going into the break with a slender lead of 1-0. The second half of the match saw an intense battle between the two sides. Arsenal, however, made a strong comeback, emerging victorious at last as Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette scored a goal each to finish the match on the winning side.

Image: AP