Arthur Reveals How 'ever Fit' Cristiano Ronaldo Criticized Juventus Players' Diet

Juventus midfielder Arthur has provided some insight into how his former teammate and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo used to scrutinize their diets during his stint at Turin. Arthur, who joined the Old Lady in the summer of 2020 from Barcelona, played in one season alongside Ronaldo, who switched to Manchester United the season after.

While speaking to TNT Sport, Arthur said, "We used to sit together at the table and sometimes he would look at our plates and say: This is not what you should be eating.'" Ronaldo fans are unlikely to be surprised by the Portuguese international's diet as he is well known to be one of the most health-conscious players. His strict diet is one of the main reasons why he continues to perform at the highest level for Manchester United even at the age of 37.

Moreover, some of the Manchester United players had also revealed earlier this season how they had ditched deserts by taking the advice of the 37-year old. Eric Bailly told Poet & Vuj in December, "We've stopped [eating dessert]. All the players stopped because it's good, you need to change sometime. Ronaldo has been the best for a long time, why? Your body, you need to take care of it."

Meanwhile, Lee Grant told talkSPORT, "You've got some apple crumble and custard or you've got a bit of brownie and cream or whatnot. I tell you now, not one player touched the apple crumble and custard, not one player went up for that brownie because everybody was sat down. One of the lads said to me, 'What has Cristiano got on his plate?' So we were having a little goosey gander at what he has got and obviously, it is the cleanest, most healthy plate you can imagine. And it just cracked me up how not one single player dared get up and have that junk food that was laid out."

Ronaldo's impact is evident at all the clubs he has played for not just for his diet but for his all-round personality and ruthlessness to be the best player in the world. Despite turning 37-years old earlier this year, the Portuguese international continues to perform at the highest level. He has scored a staggering 18 goals for Manchester United this season in all competitions from 31 matches. His tally of 12 goals in the Premier League ranks him the third-highest goalscorer this season, only behind Mohamed Salah (20) and Diogo Jota (13).