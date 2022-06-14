As Chhetri-led India Qualify For 2023 AFC Asian Cup, How Have Blue Tigers Fared Before?

The Indian Football Team qualified for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup on Tuesday even before playing its last qualification match against Hong Kong. India qualified for the renowned competition after Palestine thrashed the Philippines 4-0 in their last group stage match. Thanks to Palestine, India will make it to the finals of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup irrespective of the outcome of their final group game against Hong Kong on Tuesday.

This is the fifth time in history that India have qualified for the AFC Asian Cup. This is, however, only the second time that the Blue Tigers will compete in back-to-back AFC Asian Cups after qualifying for the 2019 finals. India had failed to proceed to the round of 16 of the 2019 edition as it came last in their group containing UAE, Thailand, and Bahrain.

India's past performances at AFC Asian Cup

India played its first-ever AFC Asian Cup finals in 1964, which is also the Blue Tigers' best-ever performance in the competition's history. India finished runners-up after losing to Israel in the summit clash. However, just four teams had taken part in the competition when a host of Asian countries pulled out owing to political reasons.

India then had to wait for another 20 years to play in the AFC Asian Cup in 1984. In the 10-team competition, India were placed in Group B alongside China, Iran, UAE, and Singapore. India were ousted from contention when the side lost three games and drew one against Iran, ending at the bottom of the Group B points table. Saudi Arabia won the Asian title that year.

India's next AFC Asian Cup participation came after 27 years in 2011. India qualified for the marquee event after winning the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup. India, however, lost all three of its group matches against Australia, South Korea, and Bahrain to get eliminated from the competition. Japan won the championship after beating Australia in the final.

India's fourth AFC Asian Cup qualification came in 2019. India were drawn in Group A alongside hosts UAE, Thailand, and Bahrain. India beat Thailand 4-1 in its opening game but lost the remaining two matches against UAE and Bahrain to get eliminated from the competition. Qatar won its first title in 2019 after defeating Japan in the final.

Image: AIFF