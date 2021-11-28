As Cristiano Ronaldo Benched Vs Chelsea; Fans Say 'never A Good Idea To Bench Him'

Quick links:
Manchester United's caretaker manager Michael Carrick made a bold decision on Sunday as he benched five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the Chelsea clash.
Netizens were taken by surprise as their talisman was amongst the substitutes in a must-win game after several poor results in recent times. The Red Devils have lost three of their previous four Premier League games, including a humiliating 5-0 loss against arch-rivals Liverpool at home.
While speaking to Sky Sports in his pre-match interview, Michael Carrick said:
"A few tweaks and changes to freshen things up, of course, Cristiano is the standout name, but it’s just a game plan and idea. I had a good chat with Cristiano, we decided to go with that.
It’s a decision to pick a team, to be honest, I don’t think it needs more than that. Everybody has been terrific, Cristiano included, he’s ready to come on if needed to come and win the game. We’ve come with a plan, we’re happy with the team we’ve picked and we’re looking forward to the game.
That’s your opinion [that the United line-up is designed to stop Chelsea], we’ve come here looking forward to the game and trying to win the game. It’s a tough game, obviously, Chelsea are playing ever so well. A great run of games and some massive results, but it’s one we’re relishing. We’ve had a good week considering the situation.
We had two games to prepare the team, me and my staff, that’s the ideas we’ve got and the plan we’ve gone with."
Chelsea: Mendy, Chalobah, Rüdiger, da Silva, Jorginho (c), Alonso, Loftus-Cheek, James, Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Ziyech
Manchester United: De Gea, Bailly, Lindelöf, Wan-Bissaka, Telles, McTominay, Matic, Fred, Bruno Fernandes (c), Sancho, Rashford