As Lionel Messi Exits Barcelona, Tiki-taka Survivor Sergio Busquets Gets Captain's Armband

FC Barcelona has confirmed that Sergio Busquets will be handed the captain's armband and they also named Gerard Pique, Sergio Roberto, and Jordi Alba as captains. The move comes after Lionel Messi's departure was confirmed by the club. Busquets, Roberto, and Pique were vice-captains last season.

'A Lionel Messi-less Barcelona' defeated Juventus by a resounding 3-0 in their annual friendly Joan Gamper Trophy match courtesy of goals from Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite, and Riqui Puig as the game took place at the Estadi Johan Cruyff in front of 3,000 fans. Barcelona's new captain Busquets had only words of praise when he spoke after his first match since taking the reigns from Messi.

As per ANI, Sergio Busquets said, "It is a pride to be the captain. I have had great examples with Carles Puyol, Xavi, and Leo. Thank you Leo for taking Barca to the highest level. Eterna thanks, Leo."

Why Lionel Messi is on his way out after having spent 21 years with Barcelona.

Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona after 21 years because the La Liga giants were reportedly unable to fulfill the terms of the signed contract due to "financial and structural obstacles." It is believed that Messi's contract cannot be registered since the Catalan club is in financial crisis with a reported debt of more than a billion dollars. Barcelona president Joan Laporta explained why Messi's contract could not be signed.

While speaking at a press conference, Laporta said, "The salary mass is 110% of the total income of the club, we don't have any margin in terms of salary. The rules and regulations of the Spanish La Liga are regulated by Financial Fair Play and we don't have any margin. We knew that (of the situation) when we got to the club, but the numbers that have been presented to us, are a lot worse than were exposed initially and those that we were working with. That means that the losses are more than we had expected. What we are spending is a lot more than we expected and the current contracts mean that we have this salary mass of great magnitude."

(Image Credits: @FCBarcelona - Twitter)