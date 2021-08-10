As Lionel Messi Joins Neymar & Mbappe, Can MNM Beat These Top-10 Front-three In Football?

With Lionel Messi's transfer to Paris Saint-Germain all but signed, he will link up with his former Barcelona teammate, Neymar Jr, and World Cup-winning forward Kylian Mbappe in Paris. Where the new trio of Messi-Neymar-Mbappe will stand in comparison to other front threes in footballing history.

Football has seen many great attacking trios in its history and some of them include -

10. 'MNM' Messi - Neymar - Mbappe (PSG)

They have not played a single game together but just the star power itself deserves a mention in the top 10. They have the potential to surpass any of the others but could fade away if they do not live up to their potential.

9. Ronaldo - Rooney - Tevez (Manchester United)

Sir Alex Furgeson formed a Premier League title-winning front three of Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez. They were practically unstoppable as they picked up two back-to-back Premier League titles in 2007 and 2008 managed to score 97 goals in the league.

8. Mane - Firmino - Salah (Liverpool)

A relatively newer trio with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Mohammed Salah forming Liverpool's front three. They have been very lethal and have the goals and trophies to show for it. They have managed to win the Champions League and the Premier League in their time together while scoring 182 goals amongst each other in the process.

7. Henry - Pires - Bergkamp (Arsenal)

Arsenal managed a feat that no other team has ever be able to replicate in Premier League history when they went undefeated for an entire season in 2003-04 with Theirry Henry, Robert Pires, and Dennis Bergkamp as their attacking trio. Arsenal won 26 games and drew 12 as they got named "The Invincibles".

6. Best - Law - Charlton (Manchester United)

George Best, Dennis Law, and Sir Bobby Charlton formed 'The Untied Trinity' as they were called back in the mid-1960s. They all scored in their first game together and then went on to make 1,632 appearances and score 665 goals for the Red Devils.

5. Pele - Vava - Garrincha (Brazil)

Brazil has long been known for the great footballers that it has produced and this trio was one that started their first 'Golden Era'. Pele, Vava, and Mane Garrincha formed their attacking front and they produced some of the best football. They managed to win two World Cups back to back in 1958 and 1962.

4. "The Three R's" Ronaldo - Rivaldo - Ronaldinho (Brazil)

Another Brazilian front three makes it into the top 10 as this trio was unstoppable at the 2002 Fifa World Cup in South Korea. Brazil won all their games at the tournament and Ronaldo was the top scorer with eight goals, including two in the final against Germany. In total the three managed 15 goals in just seven matches. Prior to this, they had also won the 1999 Copa America together when they managed 11 goals in six games amongst each other.

3. "BBC" Bale - Benzema - Cristiano (Real Madrid)

The trio of Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, and Cristiano Ronaldo became one of the most fearsome attacks in the footballing world when they managed to score an incredible 97 goals in their first season together in 2014 and then went on to win four UEFA Champions League trophies in a span of five years including a three-peat.

2. Di Stefano - Gento - Puskas (Real Madrid)

Now many may argue that the 'BBC' should be placed higher but the trio of Alfredo Di Stefano, Francisco Gento, and Ferenc Puskas led, what at that time was an average Real Madrid team to win five consecutive European Cups, which is now called the UEFA Champions League, and make Madrid into arguably one of the best clubs in footballing history. They managed to score 624 goals amongst each other.

1. "MSN" Messi - Suarez - Neymar (FC Barecelona)

This is arguably the best trio football has seen and they have the goals and trophies to show it. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar formed the attacking trident of an overpowered Barcelona side that swept away every team in their path. They won the treble together. They played three seasons together and managed to score 122 goals in their first one to set a record only to break the same record the very next season with 131 goals and in their last season together they managed 110 goals.

Image: AP & @ChampionsLeague/Twitter