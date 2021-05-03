As Manchester United fans invade Old Trafford, here's what Gary Neville's getting wrong

Fans of Manchester United stormed Old Trafford on Sunday evening, forcing the postponement of a marquee and potentially title-deciding match against visiting Premier League champions Liverpool. The protesters, who barged into the iconic stadium wielding flags and smoke flares and even took over the pitch despite the tight precautionary arrangements in place due to the Coronavirus, clashed with police who were forced to charge at them on horseback, with two policemen reportedly sustaining injuries. The protest, billed as being peaceful, nonetheless spilled over as perhaps 16 years of fan discontent over the globally-known English club’s infamous leveraged takeover by the American Glazer family finally reached a crescendo over the failed coup attempted by 12 top European clubs - United chief among them - to breakaway into an elite ‘European Super League’ competition.

While similar fan responses have been witnessed against some of the other clubs involved, including the remaining 5 English clubs who attempted to break-away, in United’s case it has also dovetailed with fans’ worst fears about its owners - that they’re only in it to make hay off one of the best marketed sports ventures in the world, that anathema to football purists who like to reminisce about the ‘good old days’ when tackles were hard, shorts small, standing and drinking allowed at stadia and foreign influences were largely limited. To be sure, the other clubs involved are also money-making behemoths, many with billionaire owners. However, whereas in the case of Chelsea and Manchester City the owners have pumped millions of Euros to make the clubs European challengers, Manchester United were already giants of the game when they were acquired, their outlays in the transfer market already as high as what most sugar-daddies of the day pumped in.

The new face of the fans' movement - an old face for fans: Manchester United's 'Head Boy' Gary Neville

Gary Neville, once parodied and serialised on a popular Football website as Manchester United’s ‘Head Boy’ under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, has become the chief spokesperson for your average British football fan vis-a-vis the failed European Super League bid. It’s impossible to understate his relevance to what has gone on. The former United right-back is now the most outspoken and coherent pundit in a cast of former pros, including the likes of his old Old Trafford teammates Roy Keane, Paul Scholes, Rio Ferdinand, as well as Liverpool’s Jamie Carragher, who have added an exciting new element to the game’s televised coverage over the last 5 years.

Neville is a die-hard Manchester United fan - his brother Phil also played for the club, and their father (unrelated for the purposes of this article) is named Neville Neville. Part of his most recent viral views, regarding the fan protest at Old Trafford, alludes to the owners not doing enough to keep the club at its lofty heights over the last decades - in terms of prominence, trophies and its infrastructure. Old Trafford is among the largest club stadia in Europe - The Theatre of Dreams - and has actually witnessed key expansions during the Glazer era. Neville, however, feels that the stadium is rotting on the inside, and the club’s Carrington Training ground complex - designed also with a view to hide the stars from prying eyes of the infamous English tabloid media - isn’t among the 5 best in the land anymore.

Would Manchester United's foreign fans agree with Gary Neville?

Sitting far away in India, however, as a fan, it’s hard to meet Gary Neville eye-to-eye on his purported views on the stadium and training ground. Matches have been played behind closed doors for almost a year through lockdown now and it makes not a jot of difference while watching on the TV. Admittedly, it is hard to get a sense of the blood-and-thunder that may have gone missing, as also the home-away advantage so key to football, particularly in two-legged contests, but fans afar are probably a little more interested in watching their team win matches and cups and trophies rather than a keen knowledge of whether the training facilities are cutting edge.

To say Manchester United have been in the doldrums since Fergie retired in 2013 would be an understatement. The club, now under ‘baby-faced assassin’ and ‘that night in Barcelona’ icon Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is likely to reach the Europa League final this year - about two rungs down from the proposed European Super League. They won the same competition as well as the only somewhat important League cup under Jose Mourinho and a FA Cup under Louis van Gaal. They’ll also likely finish second in the league, though that means little for a club like United, especially given the winners (had United lost to Liverpool last night) would have been cross-town rivals and ‘noisy neighbours’ Manchester City.

In fact, not just for faraway fans; one may argue equally that local fans would also perhaps not mind creaking turnstiles and overflowing loos - a purported hallmark of 80s football stadia in England - had they deserved to be part of a Super League. The proof for this assertion is how in the 2000s, including when the club was purchased in 2005 and then again in 2010 when the ‘Love United Hate Glazers’ chants peaked at Old Trafford, the chant largely remained restrained to the rafters during matches that were already won, with United coasting during a period of sustained success under Ferguson after a lull for a few years when Arsene Wenger and Mourinho had stolen the Fergie’s thunder. An empty trophy cabinet is a Red Devil fan’s workshop, however, and hence, very likely, the emergence of the latest wave of hate against the American owners.

That’s not to say that the fans are to blame for the scenario. Other clubs’ supporters are perhaps even more hardcore - Real Madrid is known for sacking managers who won European Cups because Madridistas weren’t satisfied with styles of play. But one wonders what the fan in Gary Neville would say if, for instance, the showdown at with Liverpool had the potential of sealing the Premier League trophy for the home team instead of the club across the road? One would think the old Head Boy would be calling for their detention.

(Image credits: AP)