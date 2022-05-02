As Mino Raiola Is No More, Who Will Manage Erling Haaland And Paul Pogba?

Football 'super agent' Mino Raiola sadly passed away at the age of 54 on Saturday after a long illness. Following his sad demise, his clients that include some of the biggest names in football will be looking for a new agent to manage their contracts. Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba and Borussia Dortmund star striker Erling Haaland are two of the biggest names who will be in focus during the transfer window ahead of the 2022/23 season. Here is a look at who will manage them after Raiola's demise.

Who will manage Erling Haaland & Pogba following Raiola's death?

According to reports in Brazil, all of Mino Raiola's clients will be managed by his cousin Vincenzo Raiola and lawyer Rafaela Pimenta. Pimenta is believed to be one of the Italian's closest confidantes for several years and is also said to have already built a relationship with Paul Pogba, who would be in focus with his contract expiring at Manchester United at the end of this season.

The report adds that Pimental also played a vital role in the negotiations which helped Pogba return to Old Trafford in 2016, in what was the biggest transfer (£89 million) at the time. On the other hand, Vincenzo, who is commonly known as Enzo, has previously been in charge of managing players in Italy.

Mino Raiola passes away

Mino Raiola's death was disclosed by his family, who took to the Italian agent's official social media handles to inform the footballing world about the sad news.

The post read, "In infinite sorrow, we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent that ever was. Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realized it. Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed. Mino’s mission of making football a better place for players will continue with the same passion."

"We thank everybody for the huge amount of support received during these difficult times and ask for respect to the privacy of family and friends in this moment of grief," the statement added.