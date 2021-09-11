AS Monaco Vs Olympique Marseille Live Streaming, Preview, Prediction And More

Matchday 5 of the Ligue 1 will see Monaco lock horns against Marseille. The game is set to begin at 12:30 AM IST on 12th September at the Stade Louis II. Niko Kovac's Monaco has only won one of their four league games. They also failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stage, instead, sliding into the Europa League after a playoff round defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk. While Marseille has played one fewer game than Monaco owing to the forfeit against Nice, they are currently three points ahead of their opponents in the table and have yet to lose this season, winning two and drawing one. Here's a look at our AS Monaco vs Olympique Marseille prediction, AS Monaco vs Olympique Marseille H2H record and AS Monaco vs Olympique Marseille live stream details.

AS Monaco vs Olympique Marseille prediction and preview

AS Monaco were winless in their first three games, with a draw and two defeats, but they eventually got a much-needed win on Matchday 4 against the newbies Troyes, winning 2-1. Sofiane Diop, Monaco's midfielder, was outstanding, scoring a brace. If Monaco wants to repeat their third-place finish from last season, they must improve on their first two league games at Stade Louis II, which ended in a tie and a defeat. Marseille will enter this match on the back of a 3-1 Ligue 1 victory against St Etienne. Jorge Sampaoli's team is presently fourth in Ligue 1 with a 2-1-0 record and has had no trouble finding the back of the net, scoring eight goals in three games. However, the nine-time French champions are fragile defensively, having conceded in their last six past letting past nine goals in total. Monaco will be aware that Marseille is weak defensively, but the hosts must also be wary since Marseille will constantly threaten. As a result, the prediction for this match would most likely be a draw at the Stade Louis II.

AS Monaco vs AS Monaco vs Olympique Marseille Prediction: Monaco vs Marseille H2H record

In the recent matches between both the teams, Marseille has come on the top by winning three of those 6 matches, while Monaco won two and the remaining match resulted in a draw. There were also a lot of goals scored in those games, with 24 total goals scored at an average of four goals per match

Ligue 1 live: AS Monaco vs Olympique Marseille live stream details

Fans in the United States can watch the game online on Sling or fuboTV or catch the match on beIN Sports. The fans in India can watch the match online on Voot Select and JioTV app and on the Vh1 channel. Fans can additionally follow updates on the Twitter handles of AS Monaco and Olympique de Marseille.

Image: AP