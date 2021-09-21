As Radamel Falcao Marks His La Liga Return, Here's A Glance At His Journey With The Ball

On September 4 this year, Colombian striker Radamel Falcao was announced as a free signing for the newly promoted La Liga team Rayo Vallecano. It seemed like a good move for the ageing forward who needed to move on from Galatasaray, not because he wasn't welcome there but due to the fact that he is now 35 years old and returning to the city and league that he so easily tore apart during his prime just made sense. In an interview taken by the club when he had just made the move he said:

There’s a very special feeling about Rayo, it has a huge social following. Being in Madrid will help my family adapt well… the squad has a lot of quality too. I want to stay in the Colombian international set-up, this was the best choice for me

However, the best part of his return? A beautifully controlled pass with a calm and composed finish against Getafe to put his name on the scoresheet on his debut. He came on in the 71st minute when Vallecano was 1-0 up and Getafe was knocking on their door, a bold move by the manager Andoni Iraola to bring on a striker under such circumstances but it worked out. Shortly after, in the 78th minute, Pathe Ciss was on hand to double their lead, and then three minutes later Ciss was involved again, threading an excellent ball through to El Tigre, who beat the offside trap, controlled perfectly, and then fired into the far corner and then proceeded to celebrate in front of his new team's fans.

Falcao's career at a glance

In 2009, he joined Portuguese club Porto, where he won several trophies, including the Europa League and Primeira Liga double in 2011. Falcao became their all-time top goalscorer in international club competitions and set the record for most goals (17) in a European campaign. He also became the first Colombian to receive the Portuguese Golden Ball award. In August 2011, Falcao was transferred to Atletico Madrid for a club-record €40 million, leading them to Europa League and Super Cup victories in 2012. Falcao finished as top goalscorer for the second straight year and became the first player to win consecutive Europa League titles with two teams. He was named in the FIFA FIFPro World XI in 2012 and finished in fifth place for the 2012 FIFA Ballon d'Or.

However, things took a turn for the worse when he moved in May 2013, to newly-promoted Ligue 1 side Monaco for a club-record €60 million. In January 2014, he picked up an ACL injury that ruled him out for several months, following that, he could never get back to his former self. He spent two seasons on loan in the Premier League with Manchester United and then Chelsea before returning to Monaco and was part of the squad that won the Ligue 1 title in 2016-17 and also got them to the Champions League semi-finals. He then eventually moved to Galatasaray in September 2019 and spent two seasons with them after which his contract was terminated. He now returns to the Spanish top division and will be hoping he can replicate the form he did while at Atletico.

