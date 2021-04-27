AS Roma Fans Hit Back At Man United Manager Solskjaer By Putting Up His Posters Everywhere

AS Roma have not shied away from expressing their anger towards Man United manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer after the Red Devils head coach passed some questionable comments on the Seria A team. The Man United boss's comments seem to have hurt a few AS Roma supporters as a few fans have gone on to express their sentiments by sticking anti-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer posters near the club's training ground ahead of the Europa League semi-final.

What did Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer do to anger AS Roma Fans?

Fans of the Serie A club were disappointed and felt disrespected by the Manchester United manager after the Red Devils boss was questioned on his team's upcoming opponents following their 2-0 win over Granada which saw them qualify for the UEFA Europe League semi-finals.

Upon being questioned on AS Roma, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was quoted by BT Sport replying that he does not know them and hasn’t seen them play. The Man United boss also went on to add that Roma defend well, as every Italian team does. He also pointed out former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko's threat and went on to mention how the semi-final feels like a proper European tie by citing AS Roma's tradition and history.

However, despite praising AS Roma, the Manchester United manager's comments on "not seeing them play" have hurt a lot of Roma fans. With many fans angered by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's comments, AS Roma fans have gone on to put up posters outside the team's training ground. The posters put across the Italian team's training ground read a message suggesting: “Make sure he remembers us”.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer | Manchester United boss has managed to upset AS Roma fans.https://t.co/8WeQRnEr6B #mufc pic.twitter.com/O6Cqekx0p7 — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) April 27, 2021



Manchester United are all set to feature in their Europa League semi-finals against the Italian outfit on Thursday. Both AS Roma and Manchester United will be eager to lock horns with Roma visiting England as Old Trafford hosts the first leg of this semi-final clash. The first leg of the final four in the Champions League is all set to be played on April 29 with the Man United vs Roma time seeing the match kickoff at 12:30 AM (April 30) according to IST.

Heading into the first leg in England, AS Roma will be aiming to pocket some crucial away goals before they look to welcome Man United in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-finals at Stadio Olimpico Roma in Italy on April 6.