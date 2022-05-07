AS Roma Offer Free Europa League Final Tickets To Fans Present In Humiliating Bodo Defeat

Italian club AS Roma is through to the finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) after beating Leicester City 1-0 on Thursday in their semi-final return leg, for a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Roma will next take on Feynerood in the final of the tournament. The club on Friday made a huge announcement with regard to ticket sales which is sure to excite fans.

Europa Conference League final: AS Roma fans to get free tickets

According to a statement released by the club around 166 fans who were present at the 6-1 humiliating defeat of AS Roma by Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the group stage will get free tickets for the AS Roma vs Feyenoord Europa Conference League final. In the third round of the group stage, Roma had become the first team managed by Jose Mourinho to concede six goals in a game.

The club's allocation of tickets for the final will be distributed among season ticket holders - with that process to take place in the coming days.



— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 5, 2022

The club statement read, "The club has decided to reward the 166 subscribers present at the match on 21/10/2021 in the away sector of the Aspmyra Stadion. For these fans, the club will guarantee the ticket. The list of those entitled was drawn up based on sales reports, provided by FK Bodo/Glimt".

Jose Mourinho in tears as Roma reaches UECL Final

Tammy Abraham's goal for AS Roma against Leicester City was enough for the Italian club to progress to the final of UECL. The first leg that was played at Leicester City's home ground had ended in a 1-1 draw with Gianluca Mancini (own goal) and Lorenzo Pellegrini scoring goals. AS Roma's win meant the world to coach Jose Mourinho as he was seen crying after the game. In videos that have emerged after Roma's win, Mourinho can be seen tearing up as the game came to an end.

While speaking about the emotional moment Jose Mourinho said, "Why did I shed a tear? Because I feel what they all feel. It’s a giant club without a trophy room for the social importance of this club. I know what it means to these people and my emotion was for them. I’ve been lucky enough to be in more prestigious finals but this made me feel very special,"