AS Roma Sign Chelsea's Tanny Abraham; Striker Says ''just Can’t Wait To Get Started'

In the latest development amid the transfer season, Chelsea's Tammy Abraham has completed a £34million permanent move to AS Roma on a five-year contract. The England international striker scored 30 goals in 82 appearances for Chelsea and was part of the squad which triumphed in the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup this year.

Tammy Abraham completes move to AS Roma

However, Chelsea's academy product found his opportunities limited under coach Thomas Tuchel and now with Chelsea having re-signed Romelu Lukaku, the player would have found himself further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. Tammy Abraham became a subject of interest for Arsenal, but Chelsea wanted to sell him to a European team outside of the Premier League.

The 23-year-old will now join his ex-Blues boss Jose Mourinho at the AS Roma and will don the jersey No.9, with Chelsea having the option to trigger a £68m buyback option in the summer of 2023.

Massive honour to be the No. 9 at this club: Tammy Abraham

Speaking to an AS Roma official, Tammy Abraham stated that he was delighted to join La Lupa "You can sense when a club really wants you – and Roma made their interest clear immediately. It’s a massive honour to be the No. 9 at this club and I just can’t wait to get started and to help the team. Roma is a club that deserves to be fighting for titles and trophies. I’ve had the experience of winning major trophies and I want to be in those competitions again, so I want to help this team to achieve that and get to the level where Roma should be.

Tiago Pinto, AS Roma's general manager, too was delighted to have Abraham join them "Despite still being very young, with a huge amount of potential to keep improving, Tammy has already played more than 200 games in his career and scored over 100 goals – and won a number of major trophies too. Bringing in players that have such a hunger and desire to play for our club is hugely important in helping to build the identity and sense of belonging that is a fundamental part of our overall vision for this team", he said.

Image credits: AS Roma English Twitter