AS Roma To Auction Jerseys From Sassuolo Clash; Proceeds To Be Used To Aid Afghan Refugees

In a recent announcement, Italian club AS Roma have declared that they will auction off the shirts worn by their players in the Serie A match against Sassuolo on September 13. The money generated through the auction will go towards the support of the Afghan people. This generous move by the club comes as Afghanistan was taken over by the Taliban almost a month ago.

As per the announcement on AS Roma’s official website, the game at the Stadio Olimpico on September 13 will see a special patch on the sleeve of the player’s shirts. The patch will have the logo of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

UNHCR is a United Nations Agency focused on the plight of refugees around the world. The shirts will be further auctioned off for charity and all the proceedings generated will be donated to support the UNHCR initiatives and assist the people of Afghanistan.

UNHCR won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1954

CEO of AS Roma, Guido Fienga, expressed pride in the club’s collaboration with the UNHCR and said,

"We are honored to be able to assist the UN Agency for Refugees with an activity that supports the people of Afghanistan, who are living through a humanitarian crisis that has been noted around the world. We are certain that, once again, Roma supporters will show their compassion and generosity in the face of a tragedy that is affecting men, women, and children.

"Everyone at the club wants to show our support for those affected, and our players will be proud to wear the UNHCR patch on the pitch on Sunday. We are all also delighted to stand alongside the institution, under Director-General Filippo Grandi, on the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Geneva Convention on the status of refugees."

The UNHCR has received assistance from AS Roma over the years for its many humanitarian initiatives. Meanwhile, Afghanistan is currently in the middle of a severe humanitarian crisis as an estimated 570,000 people had to flee their country. Out of a total of 3.5 million people currently displaced, around 80% of the people are women and children.

(Image: AS Roma)