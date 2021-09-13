As Ronaldo Joins Manchester United, Paul Pogba Keen On Staying: Report

During the 2020/21 transfer window, most of the talk in Manchester United had been concerning Paul Pogba, who has yet not signed a contract extension at Old Trafford. The 2018 World Cup winner, whose contract runs out by the end of next year, was linked to big moves with both Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid during this past summer transfer window. However, with Cristiano Ronaldo marking a blockbuster homecoming, the French midfielder is reportedly keen on extending his stay at the Red Devils.

Paul Pogba keen on extending contract after Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival

According to The Athletic, Paul Pogba is delighted with the summer signings Manchester United has made in the 2021/22 transfer window. As a result, he is reportedly keen on signing a contract extension beyond 2022, with discussions between Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, and United expected to continue in the coming weeks. It is believed that Pogba is keen on extending his stay at Old Trafford due to signings such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho this summer.

Ole believes Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival lifts the mood in the dressing room

It is widely speculated that one of the primary reasons Paul Pogba is considering a contract extension at Old Trafford is because he hopes the new signings can help the side achieve glory at the end of the 2021/22 season. And no other signing than five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo would have presumably motivated him more to stay at the club. Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explained the influence the Portuguese international has on the team's mood.

While speaking at his post-match press conference after defeating Newcastle 4-1, Ole said, "Cristiano lifts everyone, he gets everyone so focused when he's in and around the place, he puts demands on himself, which then will put demands on his team-mates and it puts demands on us. That's why he's done so much in his career. He's been so disciplined. We knew he's evolved, he's developed as a player, he's a different type of player now compared to what he was when he left, but he's still a ruthless and clinical goalscorer."