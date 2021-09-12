As Ronaldo Re-debuts At Old Trafford, Banner With 2009 Rape Allegation Flown Overhead

Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday made a sensational return to Manchester United after 12 years in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle in the English Premier League. Cristiano Ronaldo made an immediate impact in his return as he scored a brace at Old Trafford. However, Ronaldo's comeback match for Manchester United was also witness to a banner with the name of the complainant who accused the star Portuguese footballer of rape in 2009.

Feminist group Level Up flew a plane over Old Trafford towing a banner with the name of the complainant. The group also said that they wanted to use 'today's historic match' (Cristiano Ronaldo's comeback match) to highlight the "culture of silence around abuse from the football community."

2009 allegation against Cristiano Ronaldo

In June 2009, a former model-turned-teacher had accused Cristiano Ronaldo of raping her at a Las Vegas resort. Images of Ronaldo and the complainant dancing at a club had also surfaced. However, Ronaldo vehemently denied the allegations and called them fake. Following the allegation being made and reported to the police, it is believed civil proceedings were initiated as part of which representatives of both sides entered mediation, with Ronaldo agreeing to pay an amount, which his representatives have insisted is not an admission of guilt but an attempt to end the 'outrageous' allegations levelled against him.

The allegation was investigated by the LA Police in 2018, requesting a DNA sample from Ronaldo, following which they concluded that Ronaldo wouldn't face any criminal charges.

“Based on a review of the information presented at this time, the allegations of sexual assault against Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” said the Clark County District Attorney’s office, as per Manchester Evening News. “Therefore, no charges will be forthcoming.”

A spokesperson added: “She (the complainant) refused to identify him or disclose where the crime occurred. As a result, the police were unable to follow investigative protocols for sexual assault cases or to conduct any meaningful investigation.

“Without knowing the identity of the perpetrator or the location of the crime, detectives were unable to search for and impound vital forensic evidence. In addition, video evidence, showing interactions between the victim and perpetrator before and after the alleged crime, was lost.”

