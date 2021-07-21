Ashley Young Bird Poop Incident: What Landed In Man Utd Player's Mouth In 2014? Revealed

One of the Premier League's most bizarre moments took place in a clash between Manchester United and Swansea City way back in 2014. Then Manchester United skipper Ashley Young faced an incredibly embarrassing moment when a bird's dropping seemed to have landed in his mouth. Here is a look at the video of one of the Premier League's all-time viral moments which continues to beguile Football fans, and what Ashley Young said about it.

Ashley Young discusses infamous bird poop incident

Former Manchester United captain Ashley Young had finally broken his silence two years ago, when asked about the 2014 incident by Manchester United's in-house broadcasting network MUTV. Young discussed one of the most talked-about moments on ManUtd's official podcast, where, in good graces, he denied the key detail of the incident but accepted that people may not believe him. The video and Young's reaction to the same can be seen below.

Speaking to the UTD podcast, Young revealed that he was desperate to have an interview to clear the air as not only were fans mocking him but also his wife and kids. The 36-year old was glad that he had evidence to prove that a bird did not defecate in his mouth. "I’m actually relieved that I’ve got the evidence… I think you can tell it’s not real because I think you can tell, if a bird s*** in my mouth, you’re going to have a reaction. Why is it that it’s just gone, or carry on filming me? It is what it is, it’s like, fair enough. I know what happened."

As per the podcast, a director at MUTV went through it frame by frame, and found that it was a projectile fired out the mouth of a fan, that landed square in Young's open mouth, which is probably worse.

Ashley Young bird poop incident: Jesse Lingard mocked former player

While Ashley Young continues to deny the infamous incident, former Manchester United teammates cannot help but mock him for the same. In a Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City in February 2019, a bird appeared on the field, thereby reminding fans and players alike of Young's embarrassing moment from 2014. Jesse Lingard was quick to point out the moment involving the former Manchester United captain as he put out a savage post and tagged Young in it.

Absolute Animal Out There Today 👏🏾 Glad @youngy18 Stayed Away 👀🤣💩 pic.twitter.com/Bf1RfNTSt1 — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) February 3, 2019

Manchester United fan reactions to Jesse Lingard mocking Ashley Young

