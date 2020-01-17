Ashley Young To Leave Manchester United With More Assists Than De Bruyne And Ozil

Manchester United defender Ashley Young is set to leave the Premier League giants, with Serie A likely to be his next destination. It is believed that Inter Milan are the front-runners to sign the defender. The player would leave the Premier League with some records to his name.

Ashley Young at Manchester United:



• 261 games

• 19 goals

• 43 assists

🏆 Premier League

🏆 Europa League

🏆 FA Cup

🏆 League Cup

Ashley Young has more assists than Kevin de Bruyne and Mesut Ozil

Ashley Young would hold the unique record of having the 13th highest assists in Premier League history. The England international has managed to bag 43 assists in all competitions, with 25 assists in the Premier League for Manchester United. He managed a total of 69 assists when collectively playing for Watford, Aston Villa and Manchester United.

To name a few, Young has more assists than the likes of Alan Shearer (64), Christian Eriksen (62), Kevin De Bruyne (60), Paul Scholes (55), Eden Hazard (54) and Mesut Ozil (53). Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs is the player with the most assists in the Premier League history (162), followed by Cesc Fabregas (111) and Wayne Rooney (103).

Ashley Young had signed for the club under Sir Alex Ferguson from Aston Villa. He was appointed as the club’s captain in August 2019. The player has also managed to score 19 goals for the Red Devils, while managing 261 appearances.

Ashley Young is likely to join Serie A giants Inter Milan

It is believed that a deal for Ashley Young to Inter Milan is likely to be announced in a few days. The estimated transfer fee is £1.28 million.

He will join his former United teammates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, both of whom had secured a move to San Siro outfit in the summer of 2018. Defender Chris Smalling had also left United in the previous summer to join another Serie A outfit - AS Roma.

